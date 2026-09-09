UPSRTC to operate inter-state AC sleeper coaches on 15 routes
The corporation has already invited bids from private bus operators and firms to operate sleeper coaches in partnership with the UPSRTC under an eight-year contract. The move, officials said, was aimed at expanding the corporation’s inter-state sleeper coach services without requiring it to invest in a new fleet.
Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s push to expand comfortable inter-state road connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is all set to introduce high-end AC sleeper bus services on 15 routes initially, connecting the state with major destinations in several states.
The corporation has already invited bids from private bus operators and firms to operate sleeper coaches in partnership with the UPSRTC under an eight-year contract. The move, officials said, was aimed at expanding the corporation’s inter-state sleeper coach services without requiring it to invest in a new fleet.
“The chief minister wants us to operate inter-state sleeper coaches, including double-decker buses. Following his instructions, we have invited bids for operation of such buses on 15 routes by private operators in association with us,” a senior UPSRTC official said.
The proposed network includes routes such as Lucknow-Jaipur, Lucknow-Kota via Jhansi, Lucknow-Agra-Kaila Devi, Lucknow-Pushkar, Lucknow-Gaya, Varanasi-Kota via Jhansi, Ayodhya-Jaipur, Ayodhya-Kanpur-Indore, Kanpur-Indore, Kanpur-Kota, Bareilly-Chandigarh, Meerut-Ajmer via Delhi-Jaipur, Mathura-Delhi-Katra and Barabanki-Sitapur-Jaipur-Ajmer.
According to the tender documents, two buses have been envisaged for each of the 15 routes, indicating an initial deployment of 30 sleeper coaches. The tender allows for high-end AC sleeper coaches, including the possibility of double-decker buses, under the corporation’s scheme.
The arrangement is significant as UPSRTC has traditionally relied on its own fleet as well as hired buses to expand its services. Under the new model, private operators will provide the vehicles and operate them under an agreement with the state transport corporation.
The tender, invited after a pre-bid conference, was originally scheduled to close on September 7. However, the deadline was subsequently extended to September 17, with bids scheduled to be opened on September 19.
The proposed sleeper services are expected to give passengers an alternative to overnight trains and conventional buses, particularly on longer routes connecting Lucknow and other UP cities with Jaipur, Kota, Indore, Katra, Chandigarh, Gaya and Ajmer. The services will also cater to the travel needs of students, labourers and passengers travelling for religious tourism.
The UPSRTC currently does not operate inter-state sleeper coaches, while hundreds of private sleeper coaches, including double-decker buses, mostly operate between Delhi and other states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh via UP, often in violation of regulations. Reports of road accidents involving such buses have also surfaced from time to time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More