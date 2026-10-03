Two women drown in Yamuna while bathing at Delhi’s Sur Ghat: Police
Two 18-year-old women drowned in the Yamuna near Delhi’s Sur Ghat while bathing with their families during Jitiya festival, police said.Two women drowned in the Yamuna near Sur Ghat in Delhi’s Wazirabad while bathing with their families on Jitiya festival, police said.
Two 18-year-old women drowned in the Yamuna near Sur Ghat in Delhi’s Wazirabad on Friday after they entered deeper waters while bathing with their families on the occasion of the Jitiya festival, police said.
Police identified the deceased as Pinki Kumari and Kajal Kumari, both residents of the Zakhira area. The two women were known to each other and had studied together up to Class 9, the families told police.
Deputy commissioner of police (North) Niharika Bhatt said the two women had gone to Sur Ghat with their families for the customary bath when they entered deeper waters and drowned.
“Information about two women drowning in the Yamuna was received on Thursday. Police teams reached the spot and, with the help of divers, the bodies were recovered from the river. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and further proceedings are under way,” the officer said.
According to the families, Pinki had gone into the river to take a bath and later came out with Gangajal. Kajal was also bathing at the ghat around the same time. The families later noticed that both women were missing while they were all changing clothes and gathering their belongings.
“They began looking for the two women and alerted authorities. Divers were called in and a search operation was launched in the river. After considerable effort, the bodies of both women were recovered from the water,” the officer said.
Pinki is survived by her father Bhushan, mother Bindu Devi, two sisters and two brothers. Kajal is survived by her father Jitender, mother, two sisters and a brother.
The incident occurred as devotees across Delhi and neighbouring areas were observing Jitiya, a festival during which women traditionally observe a fast and visit water bodies to perform rituals and pray for the well-being of their children.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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