UPSRTC to set up 24x7 helpline, invites proposals
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will set up a toll free 24x7 helpline for passengers to lodge their grievances pertaining to services offered by the corporation. The helpline will be set up and operated by a private company.
The UPSRTC, according to the people in the know of things, has issued request for proposal (RFP) to select a suitable agency to provide the service on the terms and conditions laid down in the biding documents.
“The agency that is selected will be required to provide end-to-end services of toll-free helpline support with the access to passengers willing to register or report their grievances with the UPSRTC,” an official said.
As per the RFP, the help-line number will be on ‘auto record’ mode and all the calls received (in-bound) on the dedicated help-line number will be duly recorded and converted to a verbatim transcript. All verbatim transcripts along with audio recording will be shared with the client for necessary action on daily basis.
“All the grievances registered through this toll-free number will be sent to a dedicated email id as per business rules of UPSRTC, on real time basis for resolution. Besides, the agency will also be required to provide a robust and dependable technical backbone, along with trained and dedicated manpower, the official added.
The UPSRTC has called a pre-bid meeting on July 15 to address prospective bidders’ queries and doubts.
