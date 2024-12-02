Urdu Akademi employees write to CM, accuse secretary of corruption

Employees at the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi on Monday raised serious concerns about their working conditions in a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing secretary Shaukat Ali of creating a climate of fear and stress. Staff members criticised the secretary’s unilateral approval of large-scale programs (Sourced)

The letter outlined several grievances, alleging that Ali has been involved in unconstitutional and financially questionable activities since his appointment six months ago, leading to widespread resentment among staff.

The employees claimed that under Ali’s leadership, the Akademi has pursued projects and expenditures without the necessary approvals. “A particularly contentious issue is the development of a software project worth ₹20-25 lakh, which has been tendered multiple times despite no immediate need,” the letter sent to the CM claimed.

Staff members also criticised the secretary’s unilateral approval of large-scale programs like mushairas and seminars without consulting the required executive committee.

The employees also alleged that Ali authorised full payment for coaching services at the IAS Study Centre despite the service not being fully delivered, including payments to caterers and other contractors involved, before the completion of the coaching session, raising concerns about potential corruption.

Additionally, they claimed that the secretary has made unauthorised appointments, including a librarian position at the Urdu IAS Study Centre, a post that was not approved by the executive committee.

Fearing retaliation for speaking out, they have appealed for the intervention of higher authorities to remove Ali from his post and restore a professional work environment at the Akademi.

In response, secretary Ali defended his actions, claiming that the activities at the Akademi are in line with its rules and regulations. He stated, “Some employees are involved in corruption, and when I take action against them, they unite against me. All activities at the Urdu Akademi are being carried out by the Akademi’s rules.”

“The previous executive committee approved the software development proposal, which is why the tender was issued. I have removed two individuals, but not without justification, and I have communicated the reasons for their removal,” he added.