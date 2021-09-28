‘Wedding in open space, Ramleela staging…’: Covid relaxations allowed by UP govt ahead of festive season

Ahead of the grand festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed the holding of wedding ceremonies and other events in open spaces. The number of people permitted to be in attendance in these ceremonies will depend on the region, the state home department informed via a statement on Twitter.

“Along with this (holding wedding ceremonies and other events in open spaces), compliance with Covid-19 protocols and setting up of Covid-19 help desk at the entrance will be mandatory,” the statement issued in Hindi read.

उत्तर प्रदेश शासन ने शादी समारोह व अन्य आयोजनों को खुले स्थानों पर क्षेत्रफल के अनुसार अनुमति प्रदान की है ।



साथ ही कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का अनुपालन व प्रवेश द्वार पर कोविड हेल्प डेस्क की स्थापना अनिवार्य होगी। — HOME DEPARTMENT UP (@homeupgov) September 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, the state government allowed the staging of Ramleela in open spaces, with the number of attendees depending on the size of the area.

Notably, the number of people allowed in wedding ceremonies and other events were first capped at 50 by the Uttar Pradesh government. It was increased to 100 on September 9.

The decision by the Uttar Pradesh government comes amid a sharp decline in the single-day caseload of the state. In the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning, as many as 18 new cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh. The active case count of Covid-19 infections stands at 177 in the state, according to data shared by Uttar Pradesh government’s PR department.

Fresh cases 18

Active cases 177

Home isolation 150

Tests yesterday 1,74,632

Vaccination ” 36,45,358

Yesterday positivity 0.01 %

Overall positivity 2.19%

Discharges 14

Recovery rate 98.8 %



Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh also leads in the nationwide vaccination drive, having inoculated Covid-19 shots to 10,39,43,392 beneficiaries till 7am on Tuesday. Notably, India on Monday achieved the feat of vaccinating more than 1 crore people for a record fifth time in a month.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to have crossed the cumulative vaccination coverage of 10-crore-mark, with over 50% of its population jabbed with at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

