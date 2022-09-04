Uttar Pradesh gets 26 new medical teachers
Over two dozen new medical teachers have been selected by the state government and they will be posted in seven medical colleges across the state, said a medical education department official
A total 26 new faculty members have been selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and they will be given postings in the medical colleges after counselling on September 15.
Among the new teachers, nine will teach microbiology, five physiology, three plastic surgery, two anatomy, two biochemistry and two will teach psychiatry along with other subjects. The newly appointed teachers will be posted at medical colleges in Banda, Budaun, Saharanpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar.
-
Yogi Adityanath says Rampuri knife fell into wrong hands earlier, but ensuring security under BJP now
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party in Rampur on Sunday with a reference to the Rampuri knife. Yogi Adityanath said the same “Rampuri chaaku (knife)” that fell into the wrong hands earlier and became a means of exploitation, is now ensuring security of common man, women, youth, traders with the BJP's positive intent and is attracting investment.
-
Teachers’ Day: U.P. CM Yogi to confer state award on 75 teachers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will confer the State Teacher Award 2021 on 75 teachers of the basic education department on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Lok Bhavan on Monday. He will also launch five portals of the secondary education department. These portals are “Paunch”, “Pankh”, “Pragyan”, “Parakh” and “Pehchan”. The CM will transfer stipend to the girls of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and children with disabilities under “Samarth” programme through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
-
U.P.: Ways for better implementation of Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts discussed
A daylong zonal conference covering 14 districts was on Sunday held to discuss the ways to ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Judicial Training and Research Institute, in association with UNICEF, Lucknow, under the aegis of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Lucknow, organised the conference on JTRI campus.
-
Speeding, reckless driving led to 72.38% road accidents in Ludhiana
Speeding and reckless driving lead to 275 (72.38%) of the 380 fatalities in road mishaps reported from Ludhiana , as per the National Crime Record Bureau report 2021. As many as 478 road mishaps were reported last year. A total of 22 people died in as many mishaps caused by animals in the past year. Stationary vehicles claimed nine lives in 10 road mishaps. As many as 169 people also suffered injuries.
-
₹1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.’s Prayagraj: Minister
As part of the state government's efforts to revive and develop Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj, Varun Beverages—the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the USA—will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini, said U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'. Soon the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company).
