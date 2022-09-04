Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh gets 26 new medical teachers

Uttar Pradesh gets 26 new medical teachers

Published on Sep 04, 2022

Over two dozen new medical teachers have been selected by the state government and they will be posted in seven medical colleges across the state, said a medical education department official

New medical teachers will be given postings in medical colleges after counselling on September 15. (For Representation)
HT Correspondent, Lucknow

A total 26 new faculty members have been selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and they will be given postings in the medical colleges after counselling on September 15.

Among the new teachers, nine will teach microbiology, five physiology, three plastic surgery, two anatomy, two biochemistry and two will teach psychiatry along with other subjects. The newly appointed teachers will be posted at medical colleges in Banda, Budaun, Saharanpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar.

