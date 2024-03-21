Uttar Pradesh police sound alert for Holi

LUCKNOW: The state police have issued stern directives to maintain peace and avert any law and order problems and incidents of hooliganism during Holi, senior police officials said on Tuesday. They said that leaves of all police officers and personnel will remain cancelled to ensure their availability for duty during the festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday and Monday. Students playing Holi at Lucknow University on Thursday (HT photo)

UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar issued stern directives to all field police officers on Thursday, directing them to take decisive action against those involved in disturbing the law and order situation in the state.

He said that district police chiefs have been instructed to engage prominent individuals and community leaders in mixed community areas to help maintain law and order.

The press communiqué from the state police headquarters read that mobile policing and quick reaction teams will remain active during Holi. These measures are aimed at ensuring police visibility on the roads and enabling them to reach trouble spots promptly to defuse any potential disturbances before they escalate.

The DGP has issued directives to all district police chiefs for special deployment at strategic points such as important crossings, intersections, and other areas where problems have occurred in the past. Besides, extra police forces have been allocated to different districts based on their sensitivity.

The district police chiefs have also been instructed to identify trouble spots and create a list of troublemakers in advance to monitor them closely. They have been directed to take other preventive measures and to remain vigilant regarding notorious elements.

The police chiefs have been instructed to keep a close watch and prevent clashes between people during festival celebrations. These directives are aimed at remaining vigilant as individuals often attempt to settle personal disputes during such festivities, and troublemakers may try to instigate tensions by targeting members of other communities and places of worship. District police chiefs have been strictly directed to prevent any such activities from occurring in their respective districts.