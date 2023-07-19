Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. aiming to be global wedding, tourism destination

U.P. aiming to be global wedding, tourism destination

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 19, 2023 12:54 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism department will participate in the second edition of the three-day Global Destinations Expo and Conference (GDEC) from July 21 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Greater Noida, to promote the state as a global destination for weddings and film tourism.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The event will provide an opportunity to connect with around 600 industry leaders and more than 500 international and domestic event organisers to promote the state as a premiere wedding destination for both domestic and international markets.

“We aim to establish Uttar Pradesh as the most favoured tourism destination globally in all spheres showcasing the splendour of the state to the world,” said Jaiveer Singh, U.P. minister of tourism and culture.

