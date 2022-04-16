Vice-president, wife offer prayers at KV, Kaal Bhairav temples
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife M Usha Naidu offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple here on the last day of their two-day visit to the temple town on Saturday. They felt overwhelmed after seeing the beauty and grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor.
The vice-president and his wife also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mother India on the KV corridor also known as KV Dham premises. Naidu asked about the KV corridor from the officers present there. The vice-president saw the buildings in Kashi Vishwanath Dham and walked through the corridor up to the Ganga Ghat. On the occasion, a memento showcasing Baba Kashi Vishwanath was presented to the vice-president. He was also presented with a stole.
According to a press note from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Naidu said all this (construction of KV corridor) had been possible only by the grace and blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath. “This is an unimaginable change that we have been witness to,” he said.
Thereafter, the vice-president and his wife reached Kaal Bhairav temple where they performed aarti of Baba Kaal Bhairav who is also believed to be Kashi’s “Kotwal”. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also accompanied them.
Later, they reached Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border where they offered floral tributes at the feet of 63-feet tall statue of Pt Upadhyay. There, Naidu also saw the 3D model of “Smriti Upvan” and 3D picture based on the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. On the occasion, the vice-president was presented with a bust statue of Pandit Upadhyay. He also wrote a message in the visitors’ book. Later, Naidu and his wife left for Delhi.
Prominent among those present during the vice-president’s visit included UP governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of state (independent charge) Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ along with commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.
BLW GM, other officials meet V-P
Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) general manager Anjali Goyal and other senior officials met (V-P) M Venkaiah Naidu at BLW guest house here on Saturday. During the courtesy meeting, Goyal apprised the vice-president of the functioning of BLW and the activities related to rail engine manufacturing and presented the model of BLW-manufactured locomotive as a memento to him, said BLW public relations officer Rajesh Kumar. On the occasion, principal chief security commissioner, BLW, Ranveer Singh Chouhan; chief service electrical engineer Dr Sujit Mishra; senior deputy general manager Vijay and public relations officer Rajesh Kumar were also present. HTC
Violence after stones pelted at Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi
Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday as stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through the area, resulting in injuries to police personnel and locals. “A clash broke out in Jahangirpuri . All officers are on the ground and situation is under control,” a senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying. According to the police, stone pelting took place in block B and C in Jahangirpuri.
Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%
Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the city health department. The active cases stand at 1262.
BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked for threatening female friend
A case has been registered against BJP's Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, at CBD Belapur police station for threatening his female friend a year ago. A month ago, the woman, a resident of Sea Bridge Tower in Nerul, lodged a complaint against Naik at Nerul police station claiming that Naik had stopped providing for her and their 14-year-old son. The case registered against Naik is a bailable offence, said senior police inspector from CBD Belapur police station, Anil Patil.
Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid-19; 98 cases reported in 24 hours
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.
Kolhapur bypolls: BJP’s vote share increases, but loss a setback for state unit chief
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam managed to get almost double the votes from around 40,000 in 2014 to 78,000 this time at north Kolhapur assembly bypolls. However, the loss to the Congress candidate has brought jolt to the party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and spearheaded the campaign. In the latest polls, Kadam polled 78,025 votes against 97,332 secured by winning Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav.
