Vice-president, wife offer prayers at KV, Kaal Bhairav temples

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife M Usha Naidu offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple here on the last day of their two-day visit to the temple town on Saturday. They felt overwhelmed after seeing the beauty and grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor.

The vice-president and his wife also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mother India on the KV corridor also known as KV Dham premises. Naidu asked about the KV corridor from the officers present there. The vice-president saw the buildings in Kashi Vishwanath Dham and walked through the corridor up to the Ganga Ghat. On the occasion, a memento showcasing Baba Kashi Vishwanath was presented to the vice-president. He was also presented with a stole.

According to a press note from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Naidu said all this (construction of KV corridor) had been possible only by the grace and blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath. “This is an unimaginable change that we have been witness to,” he said.

Thereafter, the vice-president and his wife reached Kaal Bhairav temple where they performed aarti of Baba Kaal Bhairav who is also believed to be Kashi’s “Kotwal”. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also accompanied them.

Later, they reached Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Centre in Padao on the Varanasi-Chandauli border where they offered floral tributes at the feet of 63-feet tall statue of Pt Upadhyay. There, Naidu also saw the 3D model of “Smriti Upvan” and 3D picture based on the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. On the occasion, the vice-president was presented with a bust statue of Pandit Upadhyay. He also wrote a message in the visitors’ book. Later, Naidu and his wife left for Delhi.

Prominent among those present during the vice-president’s visit included UP governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, minister of state (independent charge) Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ along with commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

BLW GM, other officials meet V-P

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) general manager Anjali Goyal and other senior officials met (V-P) M Venkaiah Naidu at BLW guest house here on Saturday. During the courtesy meeting, Goyal apprised the vice-president of the functioning of BLW and the activities related to rail engine manufacturing and presented the model of BLW-manufactured locomotive as a memento to him, said BLW public relations officer Rajesh Kumar. On the occasion, principal chief security commissioner, BLW, Ranveer Singh Chouhan; chief service electrical engineer Dr Sujit Mishra; senior deputy general manager Vijay and public relations officer Rajesh Kumar were also present. HTC