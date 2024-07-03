Video of Vande Bharat Exp roof leakage goes viral, netizens react

Later, DRM Lucknow X handle wrote that slight water leakage was observed in the coach because of a temporary blockage of pipes! “The same was attended to and rectified by the staff on the train. The inconvenience caused is regretted,” the message read.
LUCKNOW: A video of +went viral on social media on Tuesday, triggering reactions from netizens .
“This is the condition of Vande Bharat train running from New Delhi to Varanasi. Water is dripping from the roof . People are not able to sit on their seat. The price being charged in Vande Bharat train is high, but the service is low,” said an X user Shamir Rizvi.
“New facility added in Vande Bharat train... if you forget shower in morning no worries, Railways are helping you,” said Abhay, another X user. Similarly, Anjali Singhania wrote, “Condition of the best train in India Vande Bharat. Development & innovation “paani me gaya” quite literally!”
“Vande Bharat, the first train with a shower . Passengers can now bathe while sitting in the rainy season., said another user Adil by posting a video.
Taking cognizance of the viral video, DRM Delhi (Northern Railways) X handle tagged DRM Lucknow (NR) to look into the matter. In a reply to it, DRM LKo X handle wrote, “The department concerned has been informed about the above matter.”
Later, DRM Lucknow X handle wrote that slight water leakage was observed in the coach because of a temporary blockage of pipes! “The same was attended to and rectified by the staff on the train. The inconvenience caused is regretted,” the message read.