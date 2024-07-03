Video of Vande Bharat Exp roof leakage goes viral, netizens react

LUCKNOW: A video of +went viral on social media on Tuesday, triggering reactions from netizens . Video grab shows water dripping from the roof of one of India’s premium trains the Vande Bharat Express. (Sourced)

“This is the condition of Vande Bharat train running from New Delhi to Varanasi. Water is dripping from the roof . People are not able to sit on their seat. The price being charged in Vande Bharat train is high, but the service is low,” said an X user Shamir Rizvi.

“New facility added in Vande Bharat train... if you forget shower in morning no worries, Railways are helping you,” said Abhay, another X user. Similarly, Anjali Singhania wrote, “Condition of the best train in India Vande Bharat. Development & innovation “paani me gaya” quite literally!”

“Vande Bharat, the first train with a shower . Passengers can now bathe while sitting in the rainy season., said another user Adil by posting a video.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, DRM Delhi (Northern Railways) X handle tagged DRM Lucknow (NR) to look into the matter. In a reply to it, DRM LKo X handle wrote, “The department concerned has been informed about the above matter.”

Later, DRM Lucknow X handle wrote that slight water leakage was observed in the coach because of a temporary blockage of pipes! “The same was attended to and rectified by the staff on the train. The inconvenience caused is regretted,” the message read.