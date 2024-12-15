Vigilance searches expose huge unaccounted wealth of ex-Noida Authority OSD

LUCKNOW Former officer on special duty (OSD), Noida Development Authority, Ravindra Singh Yadav procured immense wealth through corruption while holding the post during the Samajwadi Party regime, confirmed senior vigilance officials here on Sunday. Ravindra Singh Yadav was suspended on February 4, 2023, when the vigilance lodged an FIR against him. (For Representation)

They said the Vigilance Establishment teams recovered several documents related to it during 12-hour long search at his residence in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and at a school run by his son Nikhil Yadav at his native village under Jaswant Nagar development block of Etawah on Saturday.

In a press note shared with media, inspector general (IG), Vigilance, Manzil Saini said the searches were carried out in connection with the FIR registered against him for disproportionate assets in February 2023 after a vigilance inquiry was ordered against him by the state government.

She said the searches revealed that Yadav has a big sprawling three-storey house in Sector 47 of Noida worth ₹16 crore while items worth ₹37 lakh were found in the house. She said his family and he have jewellery and valuables worth ₹62.44 lakh, ₹2.47 lakh cash.

Also, two cars, six bank accounts, insurance policies and investment documents recovered from the house will be further checked. The IG said the search carried out in Etawah revealed that his son runs an international school and its building is worth ₹15 crore.

The cop said all equipment installed in the school are worth ₹2 crore while 10 school buses are worth ₹1.04 crore. The IG further said Ravindra Singh Yadav illegally got transferred a huge chunk of around 9712 square metres government land and private group housing society in Noida while he was posted at Noida Development Authority in 2007.

She said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter separately. Another vigilance official said Yadav was suspended on February 4, 2023, when the vigilance lodged an FIR against him when he was posted as OSD of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Earlier, the vigilance had discovered in an open inquiry against him after the state government order in January 2019 that he had spent 158.6% more than his fixed income during the time period from the date of joining the government service from January 1, 2005, to December 31, 2018.

He said Yadav had a valid income of ₹94,49,888 but he spent ₹2,44,38,547 during the said period. Besides, the inquiry confirmed the purchase of 16 immovable properties in Jaswant Nagar, Etawah in the name of his wife and son.