 War of words with Som: Balyan ‘writes’ to Shah, ‘demands CBI probe’ into charges against him - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

War of words with Som: Balyan ‘writes’ to Shah, ‘demands CBI probe’ into charges against him

ByS Raju, Meerut
Jun 22, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Earlier this month, a press release on the alleged letter head of Sangeet Som, former BJP MLA from Meerut’s Sardhana, was circulated in which multiple corruption charges were levelled against Balyan

A CBI probe has been demanded into the alleged corruption charges levelled against BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan by party leader Sangeet Som in a letter purportedly written by Balyan to Union home minister Amit Shah that has gone viral on social media.

Sanjeev Balyan represented Muzaffarnagar in Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms. (HT file)
Sanjeev Balyan represented Muzaffarnagar in Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms. (HT file)

The letter written on the letter head of Sanjeev Balyan bears the date of June 19, 2024. Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik defeated Balyan by a margin of 24,672 votes from Muzaffarnagar in the recently concluded Lok Saha polls. Balyan was seeking a third consecutive term from the seat.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Earlier this month, a press release on the alleged letter head of Sangeet Som, former BJP MLA from Meerut’s Sardhana, was circulated in which multiple corruption charges were levelled against Balyan. However, claiming that he had nothing to do with the alleged press release, Som had given a complaint in Meerut’s Lalkurti police station to probe the matter.

Balyan’s purported letter mentions that the CBI probe into the alleged allegations will reveal the truth and those who conspired to tarnish his image will be exposed and punished. “I have nothing to comment if Balyan has written a letter demanding a probe. Balyan can comment on it,” said Sangeet Som when contacted on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar on June 10, Balyan had said without naming anyone, “The ones who openly helped the SP in the election are still holding big positions and enjoying government facilities. Hope the party will take notice of it and initiate action against them.”

On June 11, Som countered the charges while advising Balyan to introspect about his defeat instead of blaming him. Mobile phone of former union MoS Sanjeev Balyan remained non-responsive when he was approached for his comments on the latest development in the ongoing war of words between the two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / War of words with Som: Balyan ‘writes’ to Shah, ‘demands CBI probe’ into charges against him
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On