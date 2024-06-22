War of words with Som: Balyan ‘writes’ to Shah, ‘demands CBI probe’ into charges against him

A CBI probe has been demanded into the alleged corruption charges levelled against BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan by party leader Sangeet Som in a letter purportedly written by Balyan to Union home minister Amit Shah that has gone viral on social media. Sanjeev Balyan represented Muzaffarnagar in Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms. (HT file)

The letter written on the letter head of Sanjeev Balyan bears the date of June 19, 2024. Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik defeated Balyan by a margin of 24,672 votes from Muzaffarnagar in the recently concluded Lok Saha polls. Balyan was seeking a third consecutive term from the seat.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Earlier this month, a press release on the alleged letter head of Sangeet Som, former BJP MLA from Meerut’s Sardhana, was circulated in which multiple corruption charges were levelled against Balyan. However, claiming that he had nothing to do with the alleged press release, Som had given a complaint in Meerut’s Lalkurti police station to probe the matter.

Balyan’s purported letter mentions that the CBI probe into the alleged allegations will reveal the truth and those who conspired to tarnish his image will be exposed and punished. “I have nothing to comment if Balyan has written a letter demanding a probe. Balyan can comment on it,” said Sangeet Som when contacted on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar on June 10, Balyan had said without naming anyone, “The ones who openly helped the SP in the election are still holding big positions and enjoying government facilities. Hope the party will take notice of it and initiate action against them.”

On June 11, Som countered the charges while advising Balyan to introspect about his defeat instead of blaming him. Mobile phone of former union MoS Sanjeev Balyan remained non-responsive when he was approached for his comments on the latest development in the ongoing war of words between the two.