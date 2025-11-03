Wedding fireworks sparked Moradabad restaurant blaze: CCTV footage exposes cause

The deadly fire that gutted Pari Restaurant in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on October 27 has been traced to reckless fireworks set off during a wedding celebration nearby, officials said on Sunday. Police investigations and CCTV footage confirmed that the blaze was sparked by fireworks launched from the rooftops of cars belonging to guests at a marriage function at Hotel Clark Inn, located just opposite the restaurant, they added. The fire broke out at the three-storey restaurant around 10 pm on October 27. (File)

According to officials, the footage shows members of the wedding party lighting fireworks from the roofs of seven cars, with sparks landing on the restaurant’s premises and triggering the massive fire. The hotel was hosting the wedding of a businessman’s son from Lajpat Nagar.

Following the revelations from the CCTV footage, SSP Satpal Antil has directed the Katghar station house officer (SHO) to arrest those responsible for setting off the fireworks. Meanwhile, the bereaved family met MLA Ritesh Gupta, seeking justice and strict action against the culprits.

As per reports, the blaze broke out around 10 pm on October 27 at the three-storey restaurant near Rampur Doraha under Katghar police station limits. The tragedy claimed the life of Maya Srivastava, mother of restaurant owner Pradeep Srivastava, while other family members narrowly escaped.

In a desperate attempt to save his loved ones, Pradeep threw his children and his sister’s children from the third floor onto a tarpaulin, rescuing them. However, the restaurant was completely destroyed, leaving the family broke.