Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Jan 2-4)

Luck by chance: A political play The official poster of the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival.

What: Hatt Teri Kismat (Oh! Bad Luck), originally written in Marathi by the celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar, is a sharp political satire that exposes how power and corruption are inseparable in the world of politics. The play follows a corrupt chief minister who, upon discovering a plot to assassinate him, swaps clothes with a common man to escape danger, setting the stage for a biting and often darkly comic exploration of identity, authority and moral decay.

The latest production by Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), Lucknow, will be staged to mark the death anniversary of Safdar Hashmi, founder of the theatre company ‘Jana Natya Manch’, who was murdered at the age of 34 in 1989. This adaptation is directed by Zia Khan and Shishir Singh.

When: January 2; 3.30pm

Where: 22, Qaiser Bagh

Entry: Free

A festival of film

What: Stoking excitement ahead of the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival is a curtain-raiser this weekend that celebrates Awadh through its arts, crafts, food and culture.

This year’s event celebrates cultural links between Kolkata and Lucknow, evident in the selection of films being screened: Shyam Benegal’s Susman (starring Shabana Azmi), Muzaffar Ali’s Anjuman (also starring Shabana Azmi), Satyajit Ray’s Jalsaghar, Badshahi Angti and Shatranj ke Khilari and Sanghamitra Sarkar’s Anwesha, which tracks the journey of court performers who accompanied Wajid Ali Shah on his exile from Lucknow to Kolkata.

Catch video portraits of Chikankari artists too, as well as a documentary on kankauwa kite-makers.

When: January 3 and 4

Where: Rai Umanath Bali Auditorium, Qaiser Bagh

Entry: Prices start at ₹400

Poetry with a twist

What: Join Ayush Mishra, a Nagpur-based poet and stand-up comic who writes largely about love and relationships, as he explores their many tragicomic consequences for Gen Z in his act, titled ‘Baazigar’. Expect Hindi poems and couplets that often end in irony, and hilarity.

When: January 4, 6pm

Where: Wings of Fire

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

For love of Bangla: A drama contest

What: The 59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Competition has been in full swing since December 23, with the festival aiming to popularise and celebrate Bangla, its literature and theatre among younger generations.

Theatre lovers can catch renowned plays such as Rabindranath Tagore’s Kabuliwala, Shree Charankamleshu, Bisharjjan and Mahamaya, Vijay Tendulkar’s Kamala, and Utpal Dutt’s Hari Fathebe, all staged as part of the competition. This year’s line-up also features productions directed by Shomik Roy, Rajkumar Pal and Gautam Bhattacharya.

When: Until January 8

Where: Bengali Club and Youngmen’s Association

Entry: Free

Time to step up: An open-mic night

What: Lucknow’s stand-up comic Saurabh Saga Singh is out to encourage others to grab the mic and hope to change their lives. He is hosting a comedy open-mic night where anyone can take their shot, in front of a (largely) supportive audience.

When: January 3, 5pm

Where: Hashtag Club, Indira Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹99