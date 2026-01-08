Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Jan 9-11)

* Jasbir Jassi live: A foot-tapping time Prepare for a “Punjabi night” as the 55-year-old singer and actor belts out his most popular songs. (Jasbir Jassi | Facebook page)

The Dil Le Gayi Kudi singer is coming to town and bringing Lohri vibes to the stage. Prepare for a “Punjabi night” as the 55-year-old singer and actor belts out his most popular songs, including Koka. The Punjabi folk and chart-topping singer who began playing the harmonium as a child continues to spread his joy for clean music categorically free of mentioning gun culture and abusive language, as he puts it. Fun, then, for the whole family.

When: Jan 11, 5 pm

Where: JB Innovations, Omaxe City

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* Shake out that pipe: A mystery dinner

This Sunday, solve a murder mystery as a group of strangers sits down to dinner at The Melons Studio. Recreating the fun of Among Us or raja-mantri-chor-sipahi, sign up to observe the people you dine with and solve the puzzle of a lurking killer among them. The organisers call it ”a social deduction game that blends storytelling, investigation, and group interaction”, with, of course, suspense looming large (and plenty of laughter). An evening with a twist, ideal for couples, groups of friends and adventurous families. Is there a Sherlock among you?

When: January 11, 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: The Melons Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹650

* New views: Double-decker tours

The Lucknow Darshan Double Decker Tourist Bus Service has been launched, to offer unusual views of the beauty that is Lucknow.

The morning tour begins at 1090 Chauraha, Gomti Nagar, and passes through some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Raj Bhavan, GPO and vibrant Hazratganj. Move on from there to views of Begum Hazrat Mahal Park, Globe Park, and The Residency, where the 1857 uprising against the British began; past Chattar Manzil, through Hazratganj, and visit Vidhan Sabha Bhavan. The bus then cruises along the Gomti Riverfront, with a stop at UP Darshan Park, and returns to 1090 Chauraha.

The tour includes ticketed entry to The Residency and UP Darshan Park, and exclusive access to Vidhan Sabha Bhavan.

Evening tours include a sound and light show at The Residency and concludes at Food Valley in Gomti Nagar.

When: Starting Jan 7, 8.30 am to 11.30 am and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Starting point 1090 Chauraha

Entry: Prices start at ₹400 for children and ₹500 for adults; tickets available on upstdc.co.in

* On the spot: Comedy by Shashank Sonkar

Writer Shashank Sonkar, a Lucknow-based comedian and actor also popularly known as Major Bhaukali, is bringing heat and hilarity to MB Club this Sunday. From talking about Lucknow’s rampant development to Kashmiri sellers on the Gomti Riverfront, Sonkar promises to pack in many local flavours and topics in his upcoming stand-up comic performance.

When: January 11, 9 pm onwards

Where: MB Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* An evening of harmony: Kasturi Music Festival

Attend a musical evening devoted to ethereal notes, as one of India’s leading flautists, Ajay Shankar Prasanna plays alongside Rishiraj Kulkarni, a multi-percussion artiste who plays the tabla, handpan, marimba and xylophone, among other instruments. They will be joined by the vocalist duo Dhananjay & Niteesh, who will sing devotional songs.

Passes are available at Fusion Fit Gym: Mahanagar and Ashok Marg; Simran Sahni Health and Glamour Zone: Srishti Apartments, Gokhale Marg and Gomti Nagar; and Universal Booksellers: Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar.

When: January 10, 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sangeet Natak Academy, Gomtinagar, Lucknow

Entry: Prices start at ₹800; call 91199-00433 for passes