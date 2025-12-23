Wife killed husband, chopped body with alleged partner's help in Sambhal: Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday solved the murder case of a man who was killed by his wife and her alleged partner. The headless and dismembered body of the husband was found in a drain near the Eidgah on Patraua Road in Sambhal about a week ago The victim Rahul had been missing since November 18. (Representative file photo)

According to police investigations, the victim’s wife, along with her alleged partner, murdered her husband after he found out about their alleged extra marital affair.

According to police, the torso was dumped in a drain near the Eidgah on Patraua Road, while the severed head and limbs were thrown into the Ganga river from the Rajghat bridge.

According to SP City Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, on September 15, around 9am, locals informed the police about a body floating in a drain near the Eidgah. The body was found without a head and limbs. A bag lying nearby contained polythene sheets and pieces of flesh.

During inspection, police noticed the name “Rahul” tattooed on the deceased’s left arm leading to a major breakthrough in the case.

Police traced the identity of the deceased to Rahul, after it emerged that his wife Ruby, a resident of Chunni locality, had filed a missing person report about a month earlier.

Rahul had been missing since November 18. Following confirmation of the identity, police converted the missing complaint into a murder case and registered a first information report (FIR) against Ruby and a local youth, Gaurav.

During interrogation, Ruby and Gaurav confessed to the crime revealing how Rahul came to know about their alleged extra marital affair on November 18 after which they had an altercation.

They later hatched a plan to kill Rahul.

According to a police probe, Gaurav struck Rahul on the head with an iron rod and a cobbler’s hammer, killing him on the spot.

The next day, the accused purchased plastic sheets and two bags from Ghantaghar market. They also rented a cutter machine (grinder) from a person identified as Jitu Mistri to dismember the body.

Using the cutter machine, they severed Rahul’s neck and legs. The head and severed limbs were wrapped in polythene and packed in a red bag, while the torso was placed in another bag.

The accused then hired a vehicle and dumped the bag containing the head, limbs and Rahul’s mobile phone into the Ganga river from the Rajghat bridge. The bag containing the torso was thrown into the drain near the Eidgah on Patraua Road.

After the murder, Rahul’s lower garment and the bloodstained clothes of both accused were burnt at a deserted spot behind Chunni locality in an attempt to destroy evidence.

SP City Bishnoi said that police have collected substantial evidence against the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway.