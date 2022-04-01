Woman’s bid to set self afire near Lok Bhawan foiled

A 52-year-old woman allegedly tried to immolate herself by putting kerosene on her body near Lok Bhawan secretariat on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police officials said.

They said the attempt was foiled by vigilant police personnel deployed there. The cops said the police personnel immediately rushed the woman to civil hospital where she was administered first aid before being taken to Hazratganj police station for further investigation.

The woman accused police personnel of Lucknow’s Gosaiganj police station of sending her son to jail in a false case—an allegation denied by senior police officers. They said the matter was being enquired.

Confirming the incident, station house officer, Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla said, “One Ram Pyari Devi of Gosaiganj area reached near the Lok Bhawan secretariat at around 12:30 pm. She poured kerosene over herself. This is when the police personnel stopped her and took her to hospital.” The woman was administered first aid and discharged, he said. Shukla said Gosaiganj police station had been informed to avert further such incidents in future.