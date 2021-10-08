Woman’s body tied in bedsheet found in Lucknow; murder suspected

Lucknow The body of a 59-year-old woman was found lying tied in a bedsheet at the roadside near Kanshiram residential colony at Laulai village under Chinhat police station limits on Friday morning, said police officials.

The officials said the woman had been murdered somewhere else and later her body was dumped on the roadside with intent to conceal the crime. They said no injury marks was, however, discovered during the primary examination on the body and it had been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Qasim Abidi said that the local residents of the colony discovered the body as the woman’s hand was visible out of the bedsheet used to tie it. He said that the locals informed the police about the incident at around 7am.

Another police official privy to the investigation said that the identity of the deceased was ascertained as Mithilesh Srivastava after several hours of search in the near-by areas. “The woman often used to stay at ‘Rain Basera’ setup at Lohia hospital and used to earn money by selling pan masala outside the hospital. Her nephew stays in the same colony where her body has been found,” he said.

He said the police had taken the nephew into custody and questioning him.

The ADCP said that four teams had been formed to scan the footages of CCTVs installed on routes leading to the colony and further investigation was on. He said the exact cause of the death would be confirmed only after getting the post-mortem report.