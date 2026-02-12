Women and child development remains a priority for UP, ₹18,620 crore allocated

LUCKNOW The UP government made a provision of ₹18,620 crore for women and child development-related schemes, marking an 11% increase over the previous year’s allocation. The government also decided to provide loans to women at affordable interest rates while housing facilities will soon be provided to sanitation and construction workers. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna presents the State Budget for the financial year 2026-27 at the assembly, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

During his budget speech, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the Yogi Adityanath government had prioritised elevation of women’s economic, social and financial participation to new heights.

An allocation of ₹3,500 crore was proposed under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana (Destitute Women Pension Scheme) with beneficiaries rising from 17.32 lakh in 2016-17 to 38.58 lakh so far in 2025-26, the finance minister highlighted.

Khanna mentioned that in 2025-26, 39,880 BC Sakhis in 58,000 gram panchayats conducted transactions worth over ₹39,000 crore, earning about ₹107 crore in commissions.

Five milk producer companies were proposed under the Mahila Samarthya Yojana, with units in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Rae Bareli operational, while those in Prayagraj and Lucknow were in the pipeline.

“Women sugarcane farmers are being given priority in the issuaunce of slips, benefiting approximately 60,000 women sugarcane farmers across the state. Under ‘Mission Shakti’, the integration of security, health and employment services provides new momentum to women’s self-reliance and social participation. Under the ‘Safe City Project’, the deployment of women police beats, an extensive CCTV network and ‘Anti-Romeo Squads’ has ensured safety at public places and workplaces. To give concrete shape to the ‘Safe City Concept’ and to ensure safety of working women as well as provide suitable accommodation in new cities, working women hostels are being constructed in municipal corporations across the state,” said the minister.

Keeping in mind the safety and convenience of working women, ₹100 crore was allocated for the construction of hostels and ₹35 crore proposed under the Chief Minister Shramjeevi Mahila Hostel Construction Scheme, said Khanna. One high-quality women’s hostel with a capacity of 500 students each in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Aligarh, Mirzapur, Saharanpur and Moradabad was proposed with a budget of ₹80 crore.

To secure the future of girls, ₹400 crore was allocated under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

For the protection of needy children, ₹252 crore was allocated under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana and ₹80 crore earmarked for building construction under the Chief Minister Bal Ashray Yojana. Additionally, through the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, approximately 15.7 million (1 crore 57 lakh) beneficiaries in the state were receiving nutritional support.

As part of a top-up arrangement for providing smartphones under the Poshan Abhiyan for anganwadi workers, an amount of ₹20 crore for purchasing smartphones of higher specifications than the price and specifications fixed by the government of India was proposed.

To strengthen early childhood education, an amount of ₹37.99 crore to provide ‘activity-based’ booklets for children in the age group of 3-4 years, 4-5 years and 5-6 years in anganwadi centres was proposed.