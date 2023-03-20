Women farmers trained in cultivation of aromatic, medicinal plants

A four-day workshop on “Training for entrepreneurship development in farmers” organised by the department of environmental science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University under ‘Science, Technology and Innovation Hub in North India’ (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) concluded on Saturday. This project is funded by DST-SEED. Women farmers get the tips on cultivating aromatic and medicinal plants. (HT Photo)

Project investigator Prof Naveen Kumar Arora, dean, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences organised the training programme.

On the fourth day of the event, CSIR-CIMAP experts trained female farmers. CSIR-CIMAP scientist Dr Saudan Singh inaugurated the programme and assured all possible help to women farmers for cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants. CSIR-CIMAP scientist Rishikesh explained in detail about the cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants and their products.

Rishikesh inspired women farmers to do collective farming and talked about the benefits of it. Dr Deepak from CSIR-CIMAP talked about the use of medicinal plants like Bhringraj, Mandukaparni, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Tulsi, Chamomile etc. Also discussed in detail was the methods of cultivation of aromatic plants Palmarosa, Khus, Java grass, Geranium plants and the income from it.

VR Singh of CSIR-CIMAP demonstrated the cultivation of rose varieties Noorjahan, Ranishiba having high oil content and scientific methods of making rose water and extracting oil from rose flowers. Along with this, training was also given to make value added products like incense sticks, incense sticks from flowers.

PK Singh, research associate of the project, gave suggestions to solve the problems faced by farmers in farming and assured to provide help to women farmers in future.