Lucknow: Wrong number to murder plot: A tale of ‘illicit love’ and betrayal

LUCKNOW A seemingly innocuous wrong number call made by a 28-year-old married woman six months ago lured her into an illicit relationship with a 22-year-old youth and led to a conspiracy to murder her husband.

Police said the plot surfaced when the bullet-riddled body of 29-year-old Pradeep Kumar Gautam, a daily wager at a biogas plant, was found alongside the Kisan Path near Mampur village of Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) on Sunday. Officials claimed to have worked out the case after the arrest of his wife Chandani Gautam alias Jyoti and her paramour Baccha Lal, 22, on Tuesday.

In an official release, Lucknow Police officials stated that Chandani developed a relationship with Baccha Lal, a resident of Banda’s Tehsil Baberu, around six months ago after she made a call on a wrong number. “The call led to regular conversations with between Chandani and Baccha, which gradually turned into an illicit relationship between them,” stated DCP (north) Gopal Krishna Chowdhury.

“She even stayed in Delhi along with Baccha on the pretext of visiting her friend’s place and developed a physical relationship. Moreover, the plan to eliminate Pradeep Kumar Gautam took shape then,” he added.

Another police official said Chandni invited Bachcha Lal to her home, introducing him as her friend’s brother-in-law. Baccha befriended Pradeep, took him for a liquor party and allegedly shot him in the head and back. He was allegedly provided the gun and cartridges by Jyoti. The police recovered the weapon and arrested both Chandni and Bachcha Lal, he added.