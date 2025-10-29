Delhi forensic student planned the 'perfect murder', but here's how she was caught

It was supposed to be the 'perfect murder' - a crime so well-planned that even the investigators would believe it was an accident. A forensic science student, armed with academic knowledge and an obsession with crime web series, murdered her live-in partner in Delhi. She thought she had found the perfect formula to cover up the killing. Delhi police tracked her movements using her phone location and call records. (HT Photo)

But, she didn't account for one thing — science works both ways.

The plan: A murder disguised as an accident The woman and her accomplices, including her ex-boyfriend, strangled her 32-year-old live-in partner to death in his north Delhi flat earlier this month. Then, using a deadly mix of oil, ghee, and alcohol, they set his body on fire to make it look like a cylinder explosion.

Her background in forensic science made her confident she could erase all traces of foul play.

She knew how to alter a crime scene, eliminate fingerprints, and simulate an accidental fire.

Her ex-boyfriend, an LPG distributor, knew how to manipulate a gas cylinder to make the blast look authentic, police said.

Together, they left the flat appearing like the aftermath of a tragic accident - a burnt body beside a gas cylinder, with no apparent struggle.

The first impression: An accidental fire When police first arrived at the scene in Timarpur’s Gandhi Vihar, nothing appeared suspicious. The room was charred, the cylinder had exploded, and the body was unrecognisable.

“It looked like an accidental fire. There were no signs of violence,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

A case under sections related to negligent conduct with fire was registered. But something about the scene didn’t sit right with investigators.

The burn pattern on the body, they noticed, was inconsistent with a gas blast. The distribution of soot, and the intensity of flames in certain corners, hinted that an accelerant like oil or alcohol had been used.

That was the first crack in her “perfect plan.”

The turning point: CCTV and forensic clues As forensic teams examined the site, police began scanning CCTV footage from the area. What they found changed the direction of the investigation.

Around the time of the fire, two masked men were seen entering the building, followed shortly by a woman. Minutes after they all left, the blaze erupted.

Using technical surveillance and call data, investigators placed the woman at the scene during the crucial window. This brought her alibi of being out of town that night crashing down.

By the time the fire broke out, she and her partners had already fled, locking the flat from inside by sliding her hand through a cut portion of the gate mesh.

What gave her away Police tracked her movements using her phone location and call records. She was arrested from Moradabad on October 18. Her ex-boyfriend and the third accused were caught within the next few days.

From the accused, investigators recovered the victim’s belongings - including a hard disk, trolley bag, shirt, and mobile phones - tying them directly to the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that the recovered hard disk and other devices are being examined. “We have substantial forensic and digital evidence that establishes the sequence of events,” he said.

The motive: Revenge and humiliation During questioning, the woman eventually broke down. She confessed to the killing, telling police her partner had recorded her private videos without her consent. She said that he refused to delete the videos from his hard disk, despite repeated pleas.

Investigators later recovered the drive, containing obscene videos of over 15 women, from his flat.

Feeling humiliated and betrayed, she turned to her former boyfriend, who agreed to help her 'teach him a lesson.' Together with another associate, they plotted the revenge - and tried to burn away the evidence.