Delhi forensic student who killed ‘live-in’ partner was disowned by family in 2024: Report

The family of the 21-year-old forensic student accused of killing her 'live-in' partner had disowned her last year, according to a report by India Today.

The accused woman's parents had announced, on July 8, 2024 through a newspaper advertisement, that they were cutting all ties with her. A copy of the newspaper note has been submitted in court as documentary evident, India Today reported.

The woman allegedly plotted the murder of her partner, a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant, with her LPG distributor ex-boyfriend. The 21-year-old is accused of staging the crime scene using ghee (clarified butter) and alcohol to start a a fire to mislead investigators.

The murder took place on October 6 in Delhi's Timarpur, while the case came to light Monday after police revealed details regarding the arrests in the case.

The police said they were trying to examine the contents of the videos, found in the hard disk from the aspirant's flat, to see if they had been recorded with consent.

“The laptop has not been recovered yet but the hard disk has been seized and it has videos of more than 15 women,” an earlier HT report quoted an officer aware of the matter as saying.

Murder made to look like an accidental fire The 21-year-old reportedly confided in her ex-partner regarding the videos. The ex-partner decided to take revenge, involving another associate in the plan.

The woman allegedly plotted the murder such that it could be made to look like an accidental fire, using her forensic knowledge, her love for crime shows and her ex's expertise in handling cylinders.

“On the night of October 5, the trio visited the victim's flat, where they allegedly strangled and beat him to death before pouring oil - reportedly ghee or clarified butter - and alcohol over the body,” an officer said.

The officer said that the accused woman knew how to “mislead investigators and planned the fire to destroy evidence”, given that she was pursuing a forensic science course and later shifted to computer science.