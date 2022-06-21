Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yoga perfect health hamper: Naqvi
Yoga perfect health hamper: Naqvi

Attending the International Day Yoga celebration organised in Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Yoga was not just an exercise but “health science”.
Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performing Yoga at Fatehpur Sikri in Agra on Tuesday. (HT)
Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performing Yoga at Fatehpur Sikri in Agra on Tuesday. (HT)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

-Agra Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Tuesday that Yoga was the golden key to good health, which could be counted as real wealth these days.

Naqvi was attending the International Day Yoga celebration organised in Panch Mahal, an architectural delight within Fatehpur Sikri complex. Along with Naqvi, a large number of people performed Yogasanas at the historic Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri, a township dating back to Mughal period and located 40 kilometres away from Agra on Jaipur route.

Rajya Sabha MP Haridwar Dubey, Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Babulal Chaudhary and MLA Purshottam Khandelwal, UP Minority Commission chairman Ashfaq Saifi and prominent people from different fields were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi said that Yoga was the “perfect Indian health hamper” for health, harmony and happiness.

“Yoga is not just an exercise but “health science”. It provides energy to our body as well as mind. It helps in maintaining a balance in our lifestyle. Yoga changes the lifestyle in a positive manner,” he said

According to minister, the world was today celebrating “International Day of Yoga” with passion and enthusiasm which was a reflection of India’s growing prestige at the global level.

Army personnel and their families turned out in large numbers and performed Yoga at Mathura Military Station. A three-day Yoga training capsule for officers, jawans and their families was organised recently at different places, culminating on International Day of Yoga 2022. The session at Mathura Military Station was attended by officers and their families along with veterans and NCC cadets.

Corps Commander of Strike One Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi was present for Yoga at the Training Ground in Mathura. Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Joshi, said, “Yoga is essential for both physical and mental balance in life as it improves both strength and flexibility of mind and body”.

He informed, “The Armed forces are preforming Yoga in a unique way by amalgamating the three forms of energy ie ‘Land, Sea and Sky’. Our personnel are performing Yoga in the deserts, mountains and banks of the Ganga and Yamuna.”

International Yoga Day was also observed at Mathura Refinery and Sanskriti University in Mathura.

