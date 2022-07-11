Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations for Bundelkhand Expressway inauguration by PM Modi on July 16
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Jalaun district on Monday to inspect the final preparations for inauguration of the 296.07 km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yogi Adityanath visited the site of the event at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district, where the inaugural ceremony of the Bundelkhand Expressway is scheduled.
During the inspection, Awanish Awasthi, chief executive officer of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and several other officials were also present.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with local public representatives, including gram pradhan, party MLAs, MPs and officer bearers of the party.
“All preparations have been made for the inaugural ceremony of the Bundelkhand Expressway. The ceremony will take place at village Kaitheri in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district on July 16,” said Durgesh Upadhyay, media spokesperson, UPEIDA.
BUNDELKHAND EXPRESSWAY: KEY FEATURES
Starting point: Village Gonda (Chitrakoot district), Jhansi-Prayagraj (NH-35) near Bharatkoop
End point: Agra Lucknow Expressway near Kudrail village of Takha tehsil in Etawah district.
Districts on the expressway: Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.
Estimated civil cost of the project: ₹14,850 crore (including land cost).
Total length of fully access controlled expressway is 296.07 Km.
Bundelkhand Expressway is four-lane wide (expandable to six lanes).
A service road of 3.75 m width has been constructed on one side of the expressway in a staggered form so that locals of nearby villages can easily move on the expressway
Four railway overbridges, 14 major bridges, six toll plazas, seven ramp plazas, 286 minor bridges, 19 flyovers and 224 underpasses are on the expressway.
Provision of proper lighting on all interchanges, flyovers, major bridges, minor bridges and underpasses of the expressway.
Four public convenience complexes will be constructed in future for convenience of expressway users.
Process of installing petrol pumps at four places on the expressway is under process.
Arrangements are being made for police patrolling, cattle catcher vehicles and ambulance for commuters.
Action is in progress to make Advance Traffic Management System for safety of commuters on the expressway.
