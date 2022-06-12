Yogi asks officials to keep track of projects launched at third groundbreaking ceremony
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the progress of action taken after the third groundbreaking ceremony (GBC-3) held on June 3 and asked the officers concerned to extend all possible help to industrialists in the execution of projects.
He said the top officers of each department concerned should regularly review the progress of projects related to their respective departments and stay in touch with investors.
The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 1406 projects worth ₹80,224 crore at GBC-3 in Lucknow. These projects would generate five lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect employment. The projects are very significant for industrial development and employment generation.
“So, do regular monitoring of the execution of the projects,” Yogi said to the officials.
The chief minister said that the state government was working in a planned manner towards the goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy and UP has emerged as a favoured and attractive investment destination.
He asked the officers concerned to plan both short term and long term to attain the trillion-dollar economy goal.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics