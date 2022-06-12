Yogi asks officials to keep track of projects launched at third groundbreaking ceremony

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the progress of action taken after the third groundbreaking ceremony (GBC-3) held on June 3 and asked the officers concerned to extend all possible help to industrialists in the execution of projects.

He said the top officers of each department concerned should regularly review the progress of projects related to their respective departments and stay in touch with investors.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 1406 projects worth ₹80,224 crore at GBC-3 in Lucknow. These projects would generate five lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect employment. The projects are very significant for industrial development and employment generation.

“So, do regular monitoring of the execution of the projects,” Yogi said to the officials.

The chief minister said that the state government was working in a planned manner towards the goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy and UP has emerged as a favoured and attractive investment destination.

He asked the officers concerned to plan both short term and long term to attain the trillion-dollar economy goal.