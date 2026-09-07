Yogi government showcases development, law and order model on road to 2027 polls

In the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath government, which has been in power for nearly a decade since March 2017, is showcasing its governance model based on development and law order as the chief minister visits district after district, launches welfare schemes, fast-tracks existing ones and reaches out to youth (Gen Z) and women voters. The government has already provided for funds for free bus travel for women in the 60-plus age group. (File)

With this model expected to be tested in the polls, the chief minister has been vocal about his government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, sharpening the government’s focus on constructing new expressways and announcing a new youth policy with an integrated approach to skill development, innovation and job opportunities.

The chief minister has also been speaking about how his government aims at focusing on advanced areas like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, semiconductors and robotics.

The state government has distributed smartphones and tablets under the Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme. It is now planning to distribute 50,000 scooters under the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana.

After presenting the first supplementary budget of about ₹59,000 crore and an annual budget ₹9.12 lakh crore) for 2026-2027, the Yogi government is working on schemes to provide facilities to the rural population, mainly the youth and women. The government has already provided for funds for free bus travel for women in the 60-plus age group.

“Whatever announcement the Yogi government and political parties are making now is obviously part of poll preparations. A special effort is being made to woo the youth and women as they are a large chunk of voters. Whether the announcements or schemes being made will make any difference will be clear only after the 2027 polls,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president and MLC Vijay Pathak said announcement of welfare schemes close to elections cannot be construed as wooing youth and women voters.

The Yogi government worked consistently in both its first and second terms, he said.

The government has hiked the honorarium paid to nearly 3.54 lakh cooks working for the mid-day meal schemes, now known as the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. About 93% of them are women. The state cabinet recently approved a scheme to ease the setting up of common service centres at the village panchayat level.

The state government is going ahead with the extension of a six-lane (expandable to eight) greenfield Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar in Uttarakhand at a cost of ₹10,761 crore and to develop the Jhansi Link Expressway at a cost of ₹7968.30 crore. It is also working on two new expressways: a greenfield six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) Vindhya Expressway from Prayagraj to Sonbhadra (333 km, estimated cost ₹26,315 crore) and another greenfield six-lane (expandable to eight-lane) Vindhaya-Purvanchal Super Link expressway (117 km, estimated cost ₹9,041 crore) connecting Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Chandauli.

Even as the government’s steps on enforcing law and order, have been followed in other states, Yogi mentioned the bulldozer brand of politics to connect with the artists recently. In a light hearted remark, he observed that while he may not sing, his government can certainly use bulldozers.