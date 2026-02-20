Yogi hails Modi’s AI vision, outlines Uttar Pradesh’s efforts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the human-centric, responsible, and transparent AI vision presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a historic step. He said the Prime Minister’s concept of AI, based on the spirit of ‘M.A.N.A.V,’ paves the way not only for technological advancement but also for ethical, inclusive, and accountable innovation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing efforts and achievements in the field of AI.

In a post on his official X handle, the chief minister wrote, “Inspired by this vision, India’s first AI City is being developed in Lucknow, which will become a global hub for innovation and technological research. Additionally, the country’s first AI-enabled multidisciplinary university has been launched in Unnao to develop future-ready human resources.”

He further stated that through the ‘AI Pragya’ initiative, more than one million youth are being equipped with cutting-edge technical skills to enhance their global competitiveness.

He also highlighted that AI-based solutions in the state are helping improve agricultural productivity for over one million farmer families.

Adityanath wrote on X that under the prime minister’s guidance, Uttar Pradesh will play a strong and strategic role in building India’s secure, sovereign, and scalable AI future.