Yogi hauls up dist admn, cops for protests outside LuLu Lucknow
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has pulled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside LuLu mall in Lucknow.
The Lucknow administration has been directed to check the efforts of anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony and indulge in lawlessness. It should take the matter seriously and such disorder will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly, he said.
Addressing administrative and police officers through video-conferencing on Monday, the chief minister said that LuLu mall, a business establishment, has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people, demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of people visiting the mall, he said. No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organising prayers or other events.
Expressing concern over the incident of arson and violence in Amroha and Kannauj districts, the chief minister said that there should be no slack shown by officers: a small negligence on their part can lead to a major incident, there could be lawlessness and arson at the place. Officers should review the situation in their respective districts, and there should not be a repeat of the incident like Amroha. “If the Kawadiyas had gone on the wrong side, then where was the patrol party? It clearly shows that the police team was not present at the spot,” the CM said.
There should be no repeat of a Kannauj-like incident, the CM said and ordered the district magistrate and superintendents of police to camp at the spot. The repeat of such incidents or slack shown by officials will not be tolerated, he said.
During the month of Sawan, along with Kawad Yatras various programmes will be organised across the state. At some places, Jalabhisek will be organised, as will be Yatras, melas and other events. We should focus on security and alertness.
There are inputs that anti-social elements might attack the Kawadiyas at night while they are resting. There should be proper security at the spot where they rest as well as along the route they move on. There should be traffic diversion on the route.
A work plan should be prepared for the management of the crowd in the big temples in coordination with the temple management. Buses run by the UPSTRC which are in good condition should be permitted to ply on the road. Officers should ensure that ramshackle buses are removed from service.
Focus should be on cleanliness and drinking water during festivals and at melas, he said.
Aero mall to come up at Pune airport
Pune: Pune airport will set up retail and co-working centre “Aero Mall” at the new building having multilevel car parking facility (MLCP). A private firm will lease out the Pune airport's standalone mixed-use centre having shopping, office and co-working, food court and multi-level car park (MLCP) facility by the end of Q3 2022 (July -September). The leasable area of the retail space is 130,000 sq ft spread over three floors.
Kannauj arson: Right-wingers recite Hanuman Chalisa, seek release of those arrested
KANPUR Right-wing groups staged a protest in Kannauj on Monday against the alleged “wrongful” arrest of some people in connection with arson, after a priest found pieces of meat thrown inside a temple compound in Rasoolabad village of the district, said officials. In protest of arrests in the arson case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists recited Hanuman Chalisa outside the office of Kannauj district magistrate Shubhrant Shukla on Monday noon.
Understand your dog, its behaviour, say experts
Echoing an expert dog-handler, chief veterinary officer, Lucknow Municipal Corporation thoughts, Akash Pal, Dr Abhinav Varma, said, “It's imperative to understand the behaviour of dogs before you decide to keep them. I have been treating and training dogs for the last five years. That's why I can understand their aggressive behaviour much better than others. Not only that, I know how to counter aggression. Usually, owners of these dogs try to overpower these dogs without understanding the consequences.“
Ludhiana | 10 days on, 2 arrested for robbing Jammu traders
Two men were arrested on Monday for robbing a Jammu-based trader and pushing the victim, Irfan into the Sidhwan Canal near Jaspal Bangar bridge on July 8. The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Gora of Giaspura and Gurpreet Singh alias Rajan of Shimlapuri, who are both auto-rickshaw drivers. Police have recovered the machine, ₹1,800 and the victim's mobile phone from the suspects. He asked Gaurav to take him to his hotel in Sahnewal.
‘LMC, health dept working to sanitise Lucknow’s Faizullahganj’
Following the death of scores of pigs in Faizullahganj over the last few days and many residents also falling sick, Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA (Lucknow, North), said that a close watch was being maintained on the area and steps were being taken to arrest the rise of infectious diseases there.
