Yogi lauds Svamitva, 45L ‘gharauni’ papers distributed

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the revenue department to complete drone-based land surveys in the remaining villages within the stipulated time and take help of ‘drone didis’ for the job. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the distribution of over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages in more than 230 districts across 10 states and 2 union territories by PM Modi through video conferencing. (ANI Photo) (Yogi Adityanath-X/ANI)

He directed department officials to collaborate with the Survey of India in this regard.

He was participating in a programme for the distribution of 45.35 lakh gharauni certificates to residents of over 29,000 villages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the programme via video conference.

“This is the first time since independence that people in rural areas are being granted legal rights to their land,” he stated.

“Over 2.23 crore gharauni certificates have been prepared across India, with 1.50 crore created in Uttar Pradesh alone. Of these, more than 55 lakh gharauni (certificates) from 37,000 villages have already been distributed. On Saturday, an additional 45.35 lakh gharauni covering more than 29,000 villages were handed out,” Adityanath stated.

He distributed property cards to several recipients at his official residence and highlighted the transformative nature of the Svamitva (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Yojana. He emphasized that over 1 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have already received property cards, and the remaining 25,000 beneficiaries will be covered soon.

He highlighted that the construction of a gram sachivalaya is currently underway in each of the 57,000 gram panchayats in the state, creating significant employment opportunities in every village.

This initiative, aimed at reducing property disputes in villages, ensures legal ownership of homes through technology-driven drone surveys. He said that earlier, powerful individuals would often encroach on the land of weaker villagers. With the introduction of property cards, rightful ownership is now protected, and no one can illegally take possession.

Beneficiaries shared how receiving legal documents has made it easier to secure bank loans for businesses and resolve land disputes.