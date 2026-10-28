Yogi proposes ‘Singapore City’ near Jewar airport

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday proposed developing a dedicated ‘Singapore City’ and a high-tech industrial township near the Noida International Airport at Jewar. CM Yogi Adityanath during the meeting with a 14-member high-level business delegation from Singapore. (HT)

He made the proposal during discussions with a 14-member high-level business delegation comprising leading industrialists and investors from Singapore.

Led by the Singapore Business Federation, the delegation expressed interest in making substantial investments in strategic sectors such as logistics, semiconductors, data centres, green energy, urban planning and hospitality – with a resolve to accelerate UP’s progress towards the goal of a $1-trillion economy, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, India has moved beyond the status of a fragile economy to establish itself among the world’s leading and robust economies. Similarly, over the past nine and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has shed its erstwhile ‘Bimaru’ image and emerged as the country’s growth engine. The state’s GDP, annual budget and per capita income have tripled, while women’s participation in the workforce has also increased threefold. Uttar Pradesh continues to remain a revenue-surplus state without imposing any new taxes on the public,” the chief minister said.