Yogi reviews SIR exercise, asks BJP workers to ensure no eligible voter is left out

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday cautioned BJP workers, office bearers and public representatives against what he described as “misinformation campaigns” by the Opposition on issues like vote theft and social division. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Aligarh on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

He also asked party workers to ensure that no legitimate voter is left out while making sure no fake voter remains on the voter list.

In addition, he urged party cadres to intensify groundwork for the 2027 assembly elections and ensure full participation in government and organisational programmes.

The chief minister was chairing a key organisational meeting at the Circuit House in Saharanpur and another meeting to review progress of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Aligarh.

He directed party workers to actively assist citizens in getting their voter IDs made. If any problem arises, they should immediately coordinate with the concerned officials for a quick solution.

At the Saharanpur meeting, Yogi said the Opposition was “misleading the public by spreading confusion” and asserted that it was crucial for BJP workers to expose such claims at the grassroots level.

“Sometimes, they talk about vote theft, sometimes they try to divide society. We must make people aware of the truth and remain alert to such misinformation,” he said.

The chief minister stressed that every eligible citizen must receive benefits of state-run welfare schemes without fail. “All sections of the society should benefit from government schemes. Workers should even go door-to-door to raise awareness,” he said.

Reminding the participants only about a year remains before the next assembly elections, he urged the organisation to move into “full preparation mode.”

Senior BJP leaders, public representatives and workers from across the division were present at the Saharanpur meeting.

In Aligarh, the chief minister asked party workers to speed up the work for filling enumeration forms as the deadline for their submission is approaching.

Addressing the meeting on the Aligarh Collectorate premises, he cautioned that the Opposition is silently working on SIR and thus they should be more cautious.

“Voter list is the basis of a democratic setup and hard work for refining the voter list will ensure victory in elections,” he added.

Party workers and leaders from Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras attended the Aligarh meeting where the party’s Aligarh incharge for SIR work Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan was also present.

“The CM asked the party cadre to be vigilant and contribute to the ongoing SIR process. His focus was on enlisting eligible voters including the first timers, and strict check on fake voters whose names need to be removed,” Chauhan said.

Adityanath is expected to preside over a similar meeting of party workers in Agra on Monday.

Yogi also attended a pre-wedding ceremony at the residence of party MLA from Aligarh’s Baroli assembly seat Jaiveer Singh.