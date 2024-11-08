Yogi to open 12th edition of Uttarakhand Mahotsav

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 10-day Uttarakhand Mahotsav at Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Parvatiya Sanskritik Upvan here on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)

As many as 500 artistes dressed in traditional attires will be present on the occasion. This is the 12th edition of the festival being organised by Uttarakhand Mahaparishad.

Uttarakhand Mahaparishad chairman Harish Chandra Pant said the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman will this year be conferred on Dr Kalyan Singh Rawat, the pioneer of the Maiti movement.

The culture and traditions of the hill state come alive as part of the programme. The festival works for the preservation, promotion and development of the rich culture of Uttarakhand.

This year, ‘Mahakumbh 2025’ is the theme of the festival. The theme will be depicted through images and cutouts on the stage.

This year, 150 stalls of handicraft products made by artisans of different states of India, organic products made by self-help groups, pulses, herbal juices, Bal Mithai of Uttarakhand, Kashmiri shawls, carpets and food items will be part of the event.

The festival will remain open from 10am-10pm daily. On the opening day, more than 24 women groups will perform the traditional ‘Jhoda’ dance from 2-6pm.