Yogi: Work on to give new identity to Bhadohi carpet industry

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said artisans and carpet weavers of Bhadohi have given new heights to the carpet industry
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme in Bhadohi, Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:14 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government was working seriously to give a new identity to the carpet industry of Bhadohi district through the “One District, One Product” (ODOP) scheme.

He said so while addressing a public meeting in Bhadohi district where he launched 74 development projects worth 373 crore. Yogi said Bhadohi district was moving ahead with its new identity. A medical college will also be established there, he added.

He said artisans and carpet weavers of Bhadohi had given new heights to the carpet industry. “Carpets worth thousands of crores od rupees are exported to different countries and markets of the world thereby making Bhadohi an export hub. Various employment opportunities are developing in the district,” Yogi said.

He said the schemes of the central and the state governments had been fully implemented in Bhadohi district having a population of over 15 lakh. “The number of families benefiting from these in the district is 10.6 lakh,” CM added.

Sunday, October 24, 2021
