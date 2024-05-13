Yogi’s jibe at Rahul: They seek votes here, get support from Pak

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that while he sought votes in Rae Bareli, he got support from Pakistan. UP chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Haidergarh in Barabanki district, Monday. (PTI Photo)

“Indian soldiers were killed in Pulwama. A Pakistani minister, who supported that incident, is now endorsing the Congress candidate in Rae Bareli. What exactly are Rahul Gandhi’s ties with Pakistan,” he asked while campaigning in Sareni (Rae Bareli) for his minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP candidate who is up against Rahul Gandhi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Voting in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

“These people remain in India, campaign for votes in Rae Bareli and gather backing from Pakistan. Rae Bareli will not align with a person being supported by Pakistan,” he added.

The CM emphasised that Pakistan and ‘Ramdrohis’ (disbelievers) echo each other in opposition to Modi.

Adityanath said: “This morning, I heard news about riots erupting in PoK due to severe shortages of essentials like flour, rice and electricity.” He said people in Pakistan were fighting for food and added, “To the person who sings paeans for Pakistan, my advice is simple - go to Pakistan and not burden India.”

Hitting out at the Congress manifesto, the CM said, “The Congress calls it a ‘Nyay Patra’ but it is an ‘Anyay Patra’ (letter of injustice) towards India. It is a blueprint of conspiracy against our nation. The Congress discusses poverty alleviation. But while it was Rahul’s grandmother who coined the slogan ‘gareebi hatao’ (remove poverty), her grandson is now parroting the same lines today.”

He said: “They propose combating poverty by imposing inheritance tax. Congress is eying the property of your ancestors.” Adityanath hit out at Congress-SP leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, describing them as ‘do yuvaon ki jodi dhokhebaaz hai (the pair of two youth is deceitful)’.

“Rahul Gandhi criticises the state outside U.P. and the nation abroad. In 2010, during the UPA regime, he expressed to an American official that the real threat in India was not from ISI, Muslim fundamentalists or terrorists but from Hindus. Rahul tarnishes Hindus and seeks their votes. They (Cong) will incite caste-based conflicts and then redistribute reservations in favour of Muslims,” he claimed.

Accusing the Congress of endorsing cow slaughter, he cautioned people that supporting such policies could lead to degradation of the sanctity of Ram Janmabhoomi. He also said the Congress was responsible for the demolition of Ram Setu.

“Their (Congress’s) intellectuals opposed the construction of Ram temple in India, but would it be built in Italy, if not in India? The construction of the Ram temple marks a significant milestone in Indian history and our generation is fortunate to witness it,” he said.

Addressing another rally in Barabanki, Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again form the government, asserting that even Lord Ram wants his “ardent devotee” to win.

“Our beloved Lord Ram also wants his ardent devotee to take over the reins of the country again,” the chief minister added.

In Banda, Adityanath said: “People have faith in Modi guarantee, not just in India but outside as well. That is why there is a clamour to integrate Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.”

He said: “Those who praise Pakistan, should relocate there.”