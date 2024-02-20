Youth must wake up... unemployment everywhere: Rahul in Pratapgarh

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who reached Pratapgarh on Monday as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, said that he had traveled 4,000 kilometers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and only unemployment was visible everywhere. “The day the youth of the country wake up to the ground reality, there will be an earthquake,” he said while speaking to a gathering at Indira Chowk in the Lalganj area of the city. Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering as part of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya)

“The youth must wake up. India is dubbed the ‘golden bird’ but how much gold do people have? Today the money that is coming out of our pockets is going into the pockets of 2-3% of people... Today, 73% of the country’s population comprises of OBCs, Dalits and tribal communities who are deprived of their rights,” he maintained.

Gandhi also took a jibe at the ‘elite’ invited for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya last month and reiterated that the poor, the backward and the Adivasis were not invited.

From Pratapgarh, he left for Amethi via Sangipur.

(Pics by: Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)