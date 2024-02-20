 Youth must wake up... unemployment everywhere: Rahul in Pratapgarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Youth must wake up... unemployment everywhere: Rahul in Pratapgarh

Youth must wake up... unemployment everywhere: Rahul in Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 20, 2024 08:46 AM IST

“The day the youth of the country wake up to the ground reality, there will be an earthquake,” he says

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who reached Pratapgarh on Monday as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, said that he had traveled 4,000 kilometers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and only unemployment was visible everywhere. “The day the youth of the country wake up to the ground reality, there will be an earthquake,” he said while speaking to a gathering at Indira Chowk in the Lalganj area of the city.

Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering as part of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya)
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering as part of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya)

“The youth must wake up. India is dubbed the ‘golden bird’ but how much gold do people have? Today the money that is coming out of our pockets is going into the pockets of 2-3% of people... Today, 73% of the country’s population comprises of OBCs, Dalits and tribal communities who are deprived of their rights,” he maintained.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gandhi also took a jibe at the ‘elite’ invited for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya last month and reiterated that the poor, the backward and the Adivasis were not invited.

From Pratapgarh, he left for Amethi via Sangipur.

(Pics by: Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On