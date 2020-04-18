Ludhiana: BCM Arya students make cards for frontline heroes

cities

With an objective to sensitise the students and give them an opportunity to pen down their feelings, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised ‘we are the warriors’ activity for the kindergarten and primary wing. Students came up with different messages to fight Covid-19. They made PowerPoint presentations, posters, composed poems and songs to express their feelings during the lockdown. They also celebrated Baisakhi with full zeal and fervour. The class WhatsApp groups were flooded with pictures of performances, food presentations and family celebrations. The children expressed gratitude to the frontline heroes through short messages and e-cards. Principal Paramjit Kaur lauded the efforts of the students and their parents.