Home / Cities / Ludhiana farmer bludgeons 14-year-old in brawl over watering crops

Ludhiana farmer bludgeons 14-year-old in brawl over watering crops

Gurpreet Singh Gopi was helping his father in his fields when the altercation started.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 14-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death by a farmer during an argument over watering crops in Kadiana village, Meharban area, on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, of Kadiana village. He was a student of Class 9.

The accused, Saroop Ram, 30, also lives in the same village.

Victim’s father Makhan Singh, who is a farmer, said as the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his son used to help him at their fields.

On Friday morning, Gurpreet was watering the crops next to accused Saroop Ram’s fields.

Ram indulged in an altercation with the teenager over this. In a fit of rage, Ram snatched a hoe from the teenager and bludgeoned his head.

“The accused fled the spot thereafter. Gurpreet was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” said inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO at Meharban police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.

