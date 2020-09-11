Ludhiana fatality rate is almost double of Punjab’s

cities

While Punjab’s Covid death rate is the highest in the country at 2.95%, Ludhiana’s tale is even more sordid with its case fatality rate (proportion of people who die among all individuals who have been diagnosed) touching 4.25%, which is almost double the state’s figure.

What’s more, the state has seen a five-fold increase in the deaths in just five weeks, with the toll going from 103 on August 2 to over 500 in the first week of September. On August 1, Ludhiana’s case fatality rate was 2.82% against the state’s 2.39% and has risen steadily over the subsequent 40 days. On August 25, Ludhiana’s CFR was 3.6% against the state’s 2.5%.

With 546 residents succumbing to the virus till September 10, Ludhiana has the highest number of deaths in the state. Officials attribute this same to a high number of patients with co-morbidities and also to excessive testing.

From 1,158 samples on August 1, the district went on to collect 4, 711 samples on September 9. So far, a total of 1.79 lakh samples have been tested in Ludhiana.

On September 5, Ludhiana was among the two Punjab districts in the list of 15 districts in the country with high Covid caseload and fatality over the past month. Civil surgeons of Ludhiana and Patiala at the videoconference with the Union health secretary had then swung into action to take stock of the situation by increasing sampling and also deciding to organise medical camps all over the district over the next three weeks.

The silver lining for Ludhiana is that its recovery rate is the highest in the state at 81.88% with 10,443 persons recovering so far.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “People with co-morbid conditions are more in Ludhiana. The case fatality rate is peaking but the number of recoveries is also high. We are hopeful of bringing the fatalities down. It is my sincere appeal to people to get themselves tested at the slightest of symptoms and to not to fall prey to rumours.”

Ludhiana’s per day toll is at par with that of the neighbouring state of Haryana, which has been recording about 25 deaths a day over the past few weeks. The industrial city and financial capital of Punjab thus has almost the same number of deaths as Haryana, which is a full-fledged state.