Ludhiana logs over 400 cases in a day for the second time in three weeks

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST

The Covid-19 cases in a single day breached the 400 mark for the second time in the past three weeks, with 435 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

This is the second-highest, 24-hour spike in infections after the 462 cases recorded on August 21.

The district also confirmed 13 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death count to 571.

Of the 13,445 cases in the district now, 10,832 (80.56%) patients have recovered, leaving 2,039 active cases.

The positive cases reported on Saturday include 136 patients with symptoms of influenza like illness, 113 were referred by the out-patient departments and 56 are contacts of positive patients. Nine healthcare workers, four police personnel, a pregnant woman and a government employee are among the latest cases.

The 13 Ludhiana residents, who succumbed to the disease on Saturday, include a 92-year-old woman from Aman Park area in Threeke, an 85-year-old woman from BRS Nagar, a 68-year-old man from Aggar Nagar, a 63-year-old woman from Basti Jodhewal, a 62-year-old man from Kanganwal village, a 60-year-old woman from Bajra village, a 59-year-old woman from New Vishnupuri, two 55-year-old women from Basti Jodhewal and Ansal Enclave, a 53-year-old man from Dhaipai village, a 50-year-old man from Salem Tabri, a 35-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal and a 29-year-old man from Sarabha Nagar.

Three patients from Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Barnala districts also died in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The total number of positive cases has climbed to 13,445 and 571 residents have died. But, as many as 10,832 patients have also recovered. We appeal to residents to follow all precautions and guidelines issued by the government to help control the spread of the disease.”