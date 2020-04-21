e-paper
Ludhiana: Officials ignoring ration distribution duty warned of strict action

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
If any official ignores or fails to perform his/her duty of ration distribution during lockdown/curfew, strict action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC would be taken against such an employee.

Issuing this order, district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said, “It has come to my notice that some officials (especially in the police commissionerate area) are either not reporting for duty in offices or remain absent after reaching there.”

He said, “As ration distribution in the city is being done at the police station level, all SHOs have been directed to register FIRs against such officials and inform the office of the district magistrate.”

Agrawal has also directed the commissioner of police, SSPs of Khanna and Ludhiana (rural), all additional deputy commissioners, SDMs, tehsildars, sub-registrars, naib tehsildars and other officials to strictly comply with these orders.

