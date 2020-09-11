e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: SSA, RMSA teachers submit memorandum to DEO

Ludhiana: SSA, RMSA teachers submit memorandum to DEO

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The members of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhmik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers’ union, on Thursday, submitted a memorandum to district education officer (DEO, secondary) Swaranjit Kaur demanding regularisation of services of 8,886 teachers whose probation period got over on March 31.

The members have requested the higher authorities including director public instructions and education secretary to rethink their decision and regularise the services of all teachers.

They stated that the higher authorities have extended the probation period of the district president Didar Singh for another six months and as per rules, the authorities must regularise his services from April 1 and provide salary according to regular pay scale.

Democratic Teachers’ Front president Hardev Singh Mullanpur, said, “For the last 11 years, Didar has been teaching in government schools and producing 100% results. He was also appreciated by the secretary, education for commendable performance. Instead of regularising his services, the authorities have extended his probation period.”

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In