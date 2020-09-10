Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

The Ludhiana police’s traffic wing has identified 91 accident prone spots in the city, out of which 10 have been classified as black spots for being the most vulnerable to mishaps.

Releasing a booklet on this, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Identifying the vulnerable spots will help us bring down the number of road mishaps, and thereby help save many precious lives.”

The black spots include the Sahnewal Bridge, Eastman Chowk, Dhandhari Bridge, Dhandhari bus stop, Samrala Chowk, Tajpur Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Kailash Nagar Crossing, Jalandhar Bypass Chowk and the spot near Greenland Public School near Jalandhar Bypass.

The booklet also underlines the reasons behind why these spots see so many mishaps and gives suggestions on how to rectify the problem.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh, who compiled the book, said that the reasons behind the mishaps include: uneven leveling of roads, pit holes, absence of road markings, encroachments, cuts in road dividers, absence of traffic signals and blinkers.

He has suggested fixing speed limits on such roads, presence of police, patrolling, making diversions for easy flow of traffic, removing encroachments, constructions of underpasses and over-bridges and forming road safety committees.

He added that the booklet has been presented to departments concerned for further action. Earlier, ACP Gurdev Singh had compiled a booklet ‘Eradication of Road Obstacles’ and had sent it to departments concerned.