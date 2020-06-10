e-paper
Major fire breaks out in Khanna godown, no casualty

Major fire breaks out in Khanna godown, no casualty

Fire fighters said the godown, spread over 2,000 yards, housed a large quantity of animal feed, but had no safety arrangements.

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The feed godown where the fire broke out in Khanna on Wednesday.
A major fire broke out at a feed godown in Baghaur village of Khanna on Wednesday morning. No casualty was reported from the spot.

The exact time and reason behind the blaze is unknown.

Officials said they received an alert at around 8am, following which three fire tenders were pressed into service from Khanna fire station.

As per the fire fighters, the godown, which is spread over 2,000 yards, housed a large quantity of animal feed. The owner had made no fire safety arrangements there.

Khanna fire station officer Yashpal Rai said, “Material in large quantity was stored at the godown. The fire could have engulfed the plant adjoining the godown, but the fire fighters contained the flames. Even in the absence of safety arrangements at the godown, the owner restricted the brigade from calling more fire tenders from other districts as it would have cost him extra.”

Rai said they had to bring down the walls of the godown with the help of JCB machines for dousing the flames. The owner claims to have suffered loss of ₹1 crore due to the fire.

The fire-fighting operation was going on till the filing of this report.

