Makeup artist robbed of car amid curfew in Haibowal

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:37 IST

In a major embarrassment to police, four miscreants robbed a makeup artist of his car at gunpoint in Joshi Nagar of Haibowal around 11.45 pm on Sunday during curfew in the city.

The police, however, later recovered the car from the house of the accused, identified as Aman Tidh and Kanu, sons of liquor smuggler Lucky Tidh of Durgapuri of Haibowal. The accused are still at large.

Two of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

The Haibowal police have lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

In his complaint to the police, Dinesh Khanna, 52, a makeup artist from Joshi Nagar, said late on Sunday, he was going to drop his friend Suresh Kumar at his house in Tarsem Colony in his Hyundai i-20 car. He said as they reached near a dera in Haibowal Kalan, a car intercepted them. A turbaned man alighted from the car and pulled out keys of his car. His accomplice also came near his car.

Khanna added in the meantime, their two accomplices turned up there on a scooter. He said one of them flashed a gun and threatened them to come out of the car. The accused sat in his car and drove away. After the accused left the spot, he reported the matter to the police.

He added he knew two of the accused Aman Tidh and his brother Kanu, as they lived in the same area.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, additional SHO at the Haibowal police station, said a case has been registered against the accused under sections of 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

He said on the information given by the victim about the accused the police recovered the car from the house of Aman and Kanu, but they were not there.

The sub-inspector added that Aman and Kanu are facing trial in cases of liquor smuggling. Aman also has an attempt to murder case lodged against him when he opened fire at a dhaba in Dadu Majra in February 2019.