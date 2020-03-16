e-paper
Malls, clubs, discotheques and gyms closed in Chandigarh till March 31 to check coronavirus spread

Grocery and medicine shops in malls will be allowed to operate; masks and sanitisers under essential commodities Act

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:18 IST
CHANDIGARH: The Union Territory administration on Monday banned the gathering of more than 100 people and closed down malls, night clubs, discotheques, and gyms in Chandigarh till March 31.

An official release said that grocery and medicine shops have, however, been allowed to operate in shopping malls to ensure adequate supply.

Coaching centres have also been closed till March 31.

Sanitisers and masks have been brought under the purview of Essential Commodities Act till June 30.

The administration has already closed down schools and colleges as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

