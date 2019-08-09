Man claims threats after tussle in traffic

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:36 IST

A 31-year-old man, who works in a private company, took to Twitter on Thursday alleging that a group of persons, allegedly threatened to assault him after an argument over giving way to another vehicle at Atul Kataria Chowk on Wednesday night. He escaped unhurt after he drove off. The police said an FIR was not registered and they were verifying the allegations.

According to the man, he was going towards Palam Vihar on Old Gurgaon Road and was near Atul Kataria Chowk when two men on a scooter tried to overtake his car from the side.

He said that since there was no space, he kept driving. “Suddenly, two men came on a scooter, asked me to roll down the window and stop the car. They parked their scooter in front of the car, but I managed to drive on from the side. They called an acquaintance who also caught up with me a few metres ahead, and both parked their scooters in front of the car. They hit the car windows repeatedly. But I was in shock and stayed put,” he said.

He added that he drove again for a few metres before at least a dozen people gathered in front of his car, asking him to step outside. “I took a detour and tried to call the police. I dialled 100 four times, but could get through once and then went to Palam Vihar police station. The officers offered assistance and shared their contact details with me,” he said.

Surender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar police station, said that the man had come to the police station and narrated the incident, but an FIR was still to be registered.

Around 1am on Thursday, the victim posted a video of the incident on Twitter, which was recorded by his car’s dashboard camera. In the video recorded at 8.14 pm, at least two men can be seen waylaying the victim after chasing him at two separate locations while several men gather around and point fingers and gesture at him to step out.

A police officer who met the victim on Thursday, requesting anonymity, said, “It is an incident of road rage. As per the victim, he was asked to step out when he changed the lane. There is no assault. The number plate of the scooter could not be seen in the video. We have asked the victim to share the complete footage and have initiated investigation.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:27 IST