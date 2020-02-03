e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man arrested for killing his friend in Palghar

Man arrested for killing his friend in Palghar

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A man has been arrested from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman, with whom he had an extramarital affair, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sudam Wavare, 35, a driver, was arrested on Saturday for the offence that took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

“Wavare was married and had three children. He used to drive a van to transport factory workers in Kasa and nearby villages. He befriended the victim, who was unmarried, and established a physical relationship with her,” police inspector Anandrao Kale of Kasa police station said.

“However, gradually their relationship soured as the accused started doubting her. They used to frequently argue. After an argument with her on January 30 night, Wavare smothered the victim to death in the village,” police inspector Anandrao Kale of Kasa police station added.

After local residents alerted the police, the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem and the accused was arrested, police said.

The man has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.

tags
top news
Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi
Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man stabs 3, shot dead by London police
Man stabs 3, shot dead by London police
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities