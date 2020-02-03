Man arrested for killing his friend in Palghar

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:31 IST

A man has been arrested from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman, with whom he had an extramarital affair, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sudam Wavare, 35, a driver, was arrested on Saturday for the offence that took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

“Wavare was married and had three children. He used to drive a van to transport factory workers in Kasa and nearby villages. He befriended the victim, who was unmarried, and established a physical relationship with her,” police inspector Anandrao Kale of Kasa police station said.

“However, gradually their relationship soured as the accused started doubting her. They used to frequently argue. After an argument with her on January 30 night, Wavare smothered the victim to death in the village,” police inspector Anandrao Kale of Kasa police station added.

After local residents alerted the police, the victim’s body was sent for post-mortem and the accused was arrested, police said.

The man has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.