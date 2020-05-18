e-paper
Man arrested for murder of Mahakali gang leader in Pune

Man arrested for murder of Mahakali gang leader in Pune

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch officials arrested a suspect for the murder of the Mahakali gang leader in the Punawale area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The arrested man has been identified as Adam, alias Gotya Mohammad Khan, 32, a resident of Somtane phata; while the deceased is Manoj Fulchand Dhakodiya, alias Dingrya, 30, a resident of Ambedkarnagar in Dehuroad. The arrested has a history of nine cases registered against him.

Dingrya’s body, with a wound on his head, was found on Sunday evening under the London bridge in Punawale. His wife lodged a complaint with the Wakad police station and a subsequent case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police naik Mohammad Gaus Nadaf received information about a possible suspect sleeping under a tree at a local cemetery, according to a statement by Unit 4 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch. The accused was found at the said spot and was arrested.

During interrogation, he revealed that the two were drinking near the spot where Dhakodiya’s body was found. The arrested man also told the police that he got into a fight with the deceased and bludgeoned him with a rod.

The deceased was on a two-year externment period and was in Pimpri-Chinchwad in violation of the externment. He has a history of 11 serious cases against him and is the younger brother of Rajesh Dhakodiya, the previous leader of Mahakali gang. Rajesh was killed in a police encounter in 2011, according to crime branch officials.

