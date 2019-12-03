Man booked for sexually harassing, stalking woman

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:21 IST

Gurugram A man was booked in Sector 38 on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman, repeatedly calling her on her mobile phone and threatening to leak intimate photos and videos of her on social media.

The police said that the woman, in the police complaint, alleged that she also approached the man’s mother, brother and sister, but they refused to help her.

According to the police, the woman works at a private company in Gurugram and is a neighbour of the suspect’s. She had been receiving calls from him for the past few days, as per the allegations.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the man has been threatening to leak her private pictures and videos on social media. When she asked him to stop harassing her, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman has alleged that the accused secretly took her pictures and recorded her movements. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the man under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the women’s police station in Sector 51 on Monday.

In another incident, a 34-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and molested by four relatives over a property dispute at Khandsa village in Sector 37, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman and the suspects, residents of Khandsa in Sector 37, jointly own a property. The incident took place on Sunday when they had a dispute over the property.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman and her relatives have a property dispute. We are yet to ascertain the dispute. The suspects have not been arrested yet. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 37 police station on Monday.